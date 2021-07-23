Elizabeth City Police
Misdemeanor larceny of a men’s Huffy brand bicycle (valued at $150) was reported July 14 in the 400 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Found property (an SCCY Firearms 9mm handgun, magazine and 12 bullets) was reported July 14 in the 110 block of S. Ashe Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Common law robbery of $100 in U.S. currency was reported July 14 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Misdemeanor larceny of $260 in U.S. currency was reported July 15 in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Found property (13 9mm shell casings) was reported July 15 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Common law robbery of a cellular telephone valued at $100 and a men’s bicycle valued at $800 was reported July 15 in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Arson of abandoned/condemned property was reported July 16 in the 200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny from a retail store (a Bose TV soundbar valued at $266) was reported July 16 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Damage to property (a Nissan Rogue automobile) was reported July 16 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Camden Sheriff
Harassment was reported June 21 in the 200 block of Holland Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $3,000 removed from checking account, was reported June 22 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Identity theft was reported June 21 in the 100 block of Wesley Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Lost property, a $499 Apple watch, was reported June 23 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Threats were communicated June 23 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A vehicle fire involving a 1997 Dodge Dakota was reported June 23 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 at Landing Way in South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a $10,000 trailer and $1,600 Stihl Cutquick, was reported June 24 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies responded to a person with a mental disorder June 24 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Damage to property, a $50 mailbox, was reported June 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Simple assault was reported June 28 in the 100 block of Pueblo Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Threats were communicated June 26 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Breaking and entering of a storage building was reported June 27 in the 200 block of Palmer Road, Camden. J.C. Riggs.
Fraud of seven gift cards valued at $500 was reported June 27 in the 100 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A verbal disturbance was reported June 28 in the 100 block of Songbird Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Found property, keys, was reported June 28 in the 100 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A cat bite was reported June 25 in the 200 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Drug narcotic violations and hit and run leaving the scene was reported June 28 in the 100 block of Towne Center Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
An animal bite was reported June 29 in the 100 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Threats were communicated June 28 in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Driving while impaired was reported July 3 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Simple assault was reported July 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A vehicle fire, a 2005 Dodge Avenger valued at $10,000, was reported July 4 in the 100 block of U.S. 17 and Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Injury to real property, damaging or removing a sign was reported July 4 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A domestic incident was reported July 4 in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Found property, a pocketbook and medical documents and credit cards, was reported July 5 in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Lost property, a credit card, was reported July 7 in the 200 block of Main St., Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Assistance to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services was reported July 7 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An ATV accident was reported July 6 in the 100 block of Robert St., Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.