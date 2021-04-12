Elizabeth City Police
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud (resulting in $2,849 stolen) was reported April 6 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Fraud (by male subject cashing fraudulent check for $500 at credit union) was reported April 7 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Larceny (by subject stealing $738 worth of sewing machinery from retail store) was reported April 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Fraud (by male subject cashing a fraudulent check for $1,950 at credit union) was reported April 7 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was a reported April 8 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories (by someone cutting catalytic converter ($2,000) from Ford van) was reported April 8 in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny (by someone deactivating anti-theft device and stealing $796 in electronics from retail store) was reported April 8 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.