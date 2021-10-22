Pasquotank Sheriff
Drug paraphernalia found in a jail was reported Oct. 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism, victim’s truck damaged by rocks, was reported Oct. 1 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Theft from a building (Smith & Wesson revolver valued at $400, computer accessories) was reported Oct. 1 in the 400 block of Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Shoplifting (groceries) was reported Oct. 1 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Damage to personal property (mailbox and post) was reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Calls for service was reported Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault was reported Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Identity theft (Tik Tok social media account) was reported Oct. 4 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Communicating threats was reported Oct. 4 in the 300 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Drug/narcotic violation, vehicle registration plate seizure, driving while license revoked and fictitious registration were reported Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills Sept. 27. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.