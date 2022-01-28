Camden Sheriff
Burning of a boat was reported Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Animal control picked up a stray dog Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A welfare check on a horse was conducted Jan. 5 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Employment fraud was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Indecent exposure was reported Jan. 10 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
An animal control call for picking up/relinquishing dogs was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Animal control picked up a stray cat Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Nashs Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Interfering with emergency communications, simple assault and domestic assault were reported Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Misdemeanor stalking was reported Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 12 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road and Christopher Way. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.