Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of fishing poles was reported May 14 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of video game console and games (valued at more than $2,300) was reported May 14 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Felony warrant was reported May 14 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Overdose was reported May 14 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road. Investigating officer: I.D. Jordan.
Discharging firearm within city limits was reported May 15 in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Drug/narcotic violations was reported May 15 in the 1220 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Towing of abandoned vehicle was reported May 15 in the 810 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Damage to personal property (2012 Chevy Malibu) was reported May 15 in the 500 block of Maple Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 16 in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (license plates) was reported May 16 in the 1110 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats was reported May 16 in the 1210 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, driving under the influence and open container in vehicle were reported May 16 on N. Elliott Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Found property was reported May 17 in the 300 block of Main Street. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Attempted counterfeit currency was reported May 17 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Fraud (in the amount of $6,659) was reported May 17 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: L. James.
Fraud (in the amount of $700) was reported May 17 in the 300 block of Main Street. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of a cell phone (valued at $600) was reported May 17 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Found property was reported May 17 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Vandalism of property (interior wall) was reported May 18 in the 500 block of Main Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destructioin/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 19 in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of meat was reported May 19 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Calls for service was reported May 19 in the 200 block of Roundtree Drive. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 30 in the 700 block of Morgan Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, larceny, communicating threats and drug equipment violations were reported May 31 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of yard tools was reported May 31 in the 1200 block of Newport Avenue. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Attempted breaking & entering and theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories were reported May 31 in the 700 block of Parsonage Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Obtaining property by false pretense (jewelry) was reported June 1 in the 110 block of Cooper Lane. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Felony larceny of 2 paint sprayers (total value of $7,000) was reported June 1 in the 300 block of Selden Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Possession of stolen property was reported June 1 in the 390 block of Shepard Street. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Food stamp fraud was reported June 2 in the 220 block of E. Broad Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny and fictitious vehicle license plate were reported June 2 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and unsafe movement were reported June 3 on Parkview Drive. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny and drug/narcotic violations were reported June 3 in the 1320 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny of power tools was reported June 3 in the 300 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny was reported June 3 in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported June 4 in the 1020 block of Hunter Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering, theft of motor vehicle parts and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported June 4 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny and obtaining property by false pretense were reported June 4 in the 1810 block of Providence Road. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Simple assault, Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported June 4 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 5 in the 810 block of Price Street. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 5 in the 400 block of Main Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats was reported June 5 in the 1720 block of Fair Wind Court. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported June 6 in the 110 block of Glade Street. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Camden Sheriff
Animal control call was reported June 3. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Vicious animal call was reported June 4. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Domestic incident was reported June 4. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession with intent to sell, deliver or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by felon were reported June 5. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Trespass of real property was reported June 4. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Domestic dispute was reported June 5. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Trespass was reported June 5. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Animal control call was reported June 6. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Driving while impaired was reported June 6. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Call for service was reported June 7. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Assault on a female was reported June 8. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud (in the amount of $7,643) was reported June 1 in the 2000 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: L.A. Owen.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported June 1 in the 600 block of Laura Lee Street. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.