Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported March 10 in the 800 block of Compass Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported March 10 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, an enclosed trailer sustained $500 in damage, was reported March 10 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: L.K. Flanigan.
Theft from a motor vehicle, someone stole four new truck tires from vehicle, was reported March 10 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Simple assault was reported March 10 in the 400 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City.
Misdemeanor larceny, $100 in cash and $120 cash register stolen from store, was reported March 11 in the 1100 block of N.. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property, a $300 door, was reported March 11 in the 140 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage to property was reported March 11 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported March 11 in the 100 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City.
An overdose was reported March 11 in the 1500 block of River Road Apartment 20, Elizabeth City.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported March 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, someone broke into building and stole trailer, was reported March 12 in the 600 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Assault with a deadly weapon, damage to personal property and gunshots fired, someone fired into a vehicle and struck occupant, was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Communicating threats was reported March 17 in the 410 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property resulting in about $4,500 in damage to a residence and two vehicles was reported March 17 in the 600 block of Walston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.J. Hewitt.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property resulting in $5,000 damage to a utility pole, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence were reported March 18 in the 100 block of W. Church and S. Road streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Call for service was reported March 18 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property to a residential front door was reported March 18 in the 200 block of Honeysuckle Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property resulting in $1,000 damage to a vehicle was reported March 18 in the 100 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Fictitious registration plate by suspect unlawfully and willfully operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and displaying fictitious vehicle plate was reported March 18 in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault by male subject assaulting his girlfriend and mother was reported March 18 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Simple assault was reported March 19 in the 700 block of Garden St., Elizabeth City.
Property damage, a $600 rear glass window was broken, was reported March 19 in the 1400 block of River Road Apartment 58, Elizabeth City.
Five incidents of damage to a vehicle and theft from a vehicle were reported March 19 in the 100 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
Burglary and breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 19 in the 500 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A non-criminal death was reported March 20 in the 1300 block of Shiloh St., Elizabeth City.
Larceny from a residence was reported March 27 in the 600 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Officers responded to vehicle-pedestrian incident March 24 in the 600 block of N. Hughes Blvd./Gregory St, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of a $1,000 generator was reported March 24 in the 900 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported March 24 in the 600 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Theft from a vehicle and motor vehicle theft, suspects entered unlocked 2007 Lexis and drove off with it, was reported March 24 in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
An overdose was reported March 24 in the 500 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported March 24 in the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City.