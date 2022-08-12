Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering, trespassing and reckless use of a firearm was reported July 25 in the 200 block of L&M Drive, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $98,077.50 in loans, was reported July 26 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia in a jail facility was reported July 27 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2018 Toyota Camry) was reported July 27 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported July 28 in the 200 block of Executive Drive (Albemarle District Jail), Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Simple assault (female assaulted by another female whom she refused to identify) was reported July 28 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Domestic violence protective order weapon seizure (Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun with ammunition) was reported July 29 in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Elder abuse was reported July 30 in the 100 block of Letitia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Cat bite was reported July 30 in the 400 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
First degree burglary by subject attempting to enter front door of residence as reported July 31 in the 200 block of Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Call for service was reported July 31 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Drug/narcotic violations, weapon law violations and contraband found in jail/prison were reported Aug. 1 in the 200 block of Executive Drive (Albemarle District Jail), Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Motor vehicle theft of 2010 Ford Econoline van was reported July 16 in the 1000 block of Goodwin Avenue. Investigating officer: J.S. McCoy.
A found .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun was reported July 16 in the 400 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm were reported July 17 in the 700 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Discharging a firearm within city limits (eight .45 shells recovered) was reported July 17 in the 310 block of Locust Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Aggravated assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential fence, exterior walls) and gunshots fired report were reported July 17 in the 1110 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (gas station) was reported July 18 in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of a wallet was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of Warden Street. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Lost property (a Glock 23 handgun which was recovered) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of a gas can (valued at $30) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Motor vehicle theft (Pontiac G6 GT valued at $3,000) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Passing counterfeit currency at grocery store was reported July 18 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Found property (a recovered Honda Accord) was reported July 18 in the 800 block of Gregory Street. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.