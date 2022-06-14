Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported May 25 in the 300 block of Esclip Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Communicating threats was reported May 25 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Assault on female was reported May 26 in the 600 block of Body Road. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter from 2012 Ford pickup truck) was reported May 26 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Larceny of a cellular phone valued at $230 was reported May 27 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported May 27 in the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court Road. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Death investigation was reported May 28 in the 100 block of Bluebird Drive. Investigating officer: I.D. Jordan.
Simple assault was reported May 30 in the 900 block of Thunder Road. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Misdemeanor larceny of a laptop was reported June 3 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Domestic violence protection order seizure of a handgun, magazines, ammunition and a North Carolina concealed carry permit was reported June 3 in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 3 in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Overdose was reported June 3 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 15. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Simple assault was reported June 4 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Theft from motor vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported June 4 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Identity theft was reported June 4 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported June 4 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Call for service was reported June 5 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Armed robbery was reported June 5 in the 4000 block of Amstel Court. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Equipment fire was reported June 5 in the 1400 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported June 5 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Simple assault was reported June 5 in the 1200 block of Davis Bay Road. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Misdemeanor breaking or entering was reported June 5 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Theft of prescription anti-anxiety medicine was reported June 5 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.