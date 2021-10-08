Elizabeth City Police
Larceny (of $600 in lawn equipment) was reported Sept. 18 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 18 in the 1160 block of U.S Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 18 in the 110 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
A domestic incident was reported Sept. 19 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Lost property (telephone valued at $200 at grocery store) was reported Sept. 19 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Assault with a deadly weapon (1 brick seized as evidence) was reported Sept. 19 in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, injury to real property (damages of $900 to three residential walls, $250 to stop sign and $4,500 to five vehicles) and shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle, damage to personal property and discharge of a firearm in city limits were reported Sept. 19 in the 300 block of W. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 20 in the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny (three Play Station 5 game consoles valued at $3,000) destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential door, $500) were reported Sept. 20 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny (several computers total value of more than $3,000) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 20 in the 1810 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.