Camden Sheriff
Suicidal ideation was reported Oct. 2 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies investigated non-criminal death Oct. 4 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Illegal dumping was reported Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Lost vehicle tag was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Pier Landing LP, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Animal control called to pick up stray dog was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Shipyard Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Victim suffered cat bite was reported Oct. 6 in the 200 block of Pond Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.C. Markham.
Possession of Schedule I and VI of controlled substances was reported Oct. 7 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Driving while impaired was reported Oct. 11 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Assist outside agency/mutual aid was reported Oct. 11 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Trespassing was reported Oct. 12 in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Repeated use of electronic communications to harass someone was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic violation protective order seizure (defendant ordered to turn over concealed carry permit) was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of Schedule I, II and VI of controlled substances was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Identity theft was reported Oct. 18 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
An overdose was reported Oct. 19 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills.
Deputies seized vicious animal Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Camden.
Credit card fraud was reported Oct. 20 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Identity theft was reported Oct. 20 in the 200 block of Muddy Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Deputies responded to a disturbance Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden.
Deputies responded to a suspicious package Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Injury to real property was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Woodlake Court, South Mills.
A suspicious fire was reported Oct. 23 in the parking lot of a church in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith
A report of being scammed by a foreign entity was reported Oct. 24 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Animal control picked up stray cats in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, Oct. 25.
A dog bite was reported Oct. 26 in the 200 block of Holly Drive, Camden.
Possession of methamphetamine was reported Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Receipt of obscene mail was reported Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills
A drug overdose was reported Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Wharf Road, Shiloh.
Damage to personal property, damaged tires, was reported Oct. 31 in the 100 block of River Bridge Road, South Mills.
Driving under the influence was reported Oct. 31 in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Call for service because victim was concerned their house was being targeted for vandalism was reported Oct. 31 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Damage to personal property was reported Oct. 31 in the 100 block of River Bridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Assault with a deadly weapon by offender trying to run victim over with a vehicle was reported Nov. 1 in the 100 block of River Bridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Harassing phone calls was reported Nov. 2 in the 100 block of Robert Street, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Possession of marijuana was reported Nov. 2 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Forgery of instrument by unknown subject forging a check and cashing check for $10,900 was reported Nov. 2 in the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Animal assistance call after hunting dogs attacked/killed guinea fowl and were shot by owner to defend his flock was reported Nov. 3 in the 100 block of Bushell Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance by suspect possessing 13 grams of marijuana was reported Nov. 4 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Communicating threats to the victim during an argument was reported Nov. 5 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Larceny of personal property by taking hunting stand with intent to deprive owner of its use was reported Nov. 6 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.