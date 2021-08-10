Pasquotank Sheriff
An overdose was reported July 25 in the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A suicide attempt was reported July 24 in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, $50.78 was wired out of victim’s bank account, was reported July 24 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
Damage to personal property was reported July 22 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carver.
Injury to personal property and driving while impaired, suspect urinated in back of patrol car, was reported July 23 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Contraband in a confinement facility was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center July 22. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An animal bite was reported July 21 in the 1200 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Discovery of contraband, narcotics, in a jail was reported July 29 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Theft from a vehicle was reported July 30 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Report of someone pumping gas and then not paying for it was reported July 30 at the Duck Thru #34 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Simple assault was reported July 31 in the 100 block of Black Walnut Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 31 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Assault by strangulation was reported Aug. 1 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A overdose was reported Aug. 1 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.