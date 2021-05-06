Elizabeth City Police
Communicating threats was reported April 23 in the 200 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by someone breaking a mailbox and driving away) was reported April 23 in the 130 block of Pelican Pointe Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of a package (with item valued at $20 from victim’s property) was reported April 24 in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny (of a cellphone valued at $100) was reported April 24 in the 1400 block of Warden Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny (by someone climbing through window and stealing $11 and other belongings from victim’s pants) were reported April 25 in the 210 block of N. Cobb Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle and damage to personal property (by discharging firearm within city limits into an occupied vehicle and damaging victim’s property) were reported April 25 in the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Motor vehicle theft (by someone stealing motocross motorcycle valued at $3,000 from bed of victim’s truck; dirt bike was recovered) was reported April 26 in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Breaking/Entering and larceny (of shed and stealing $650 worth various tools) were reported April 26 in the 200 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage to property (vehicle window was broken) was reported April 26 in the 700 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a motorcycle (valued at $5,500; motorcycle was recovered) and breaking entering were reported April 26 in the 910 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking and entering and felony larceny (of a rifle valued at $1,200) were reported April 26 in the 1030 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 26 in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.