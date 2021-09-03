Elizabeth City Police
Breaking & entering, injury to real property were reported Aug. 7 in the 500 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 7 on W. Grice Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (causing $6,000 damage to utility pole) and driving under the influence were reported Aug. 7 in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (causing $5,000 in damage to commercial structure) was reported Aug. 8 in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle (2016 Chevrolet Impala) and larceny (of .40 caliber SW handgun valued at $500) were reported Aug. 8 in the 1700 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Larceny ($100 U.S. currency) and breaking & entering of a motor vehicle were reported Aug. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Burglary/breaking & entering (of a 2014 Chevrolet Spark) and theft from motor vehicle (10 prescription Xanax pills valued at $50) were reported Aug. 9 in the 1620 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Found property was reported Aug. 9 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (causing $1,500 damage to awning at commercial structure) was reported Aug. 9 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported Aug. 9 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($1,000 damage to 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe) was reported Aug. 10 in the 840 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunford.
Possession of a firearm on educational property, possession of a firearm by a minor and gunshots fired were reported Aug. 10 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported Aug. 10 in the 1800 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 10 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Lost property was reported Aug. 11 in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Found property was reported Aug. 11 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (causing $4,000 damaget to electrical wires) were reported Aug. 11 in the 600 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Drug/narcotic violation was reported Aug. 27 on Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny from a retail store was reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported Aug. 27 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.A. Biggs.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Queen Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Fraud (counterfeit U.S. currency) was reported Aug. 27 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Breaking & entering and motor vehicle theft (three motorcycles with estimated total value of $6,700) was reported Aug. 28 in the 110 block of Summerfield Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Call for service was reported Aug. 28 in the 380 block of Hercules Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Larceny (of trailer valued at $500) was reported Aug. 29 in the 600 block of Walston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Found property was reported Aug. 29 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny (of a suitcase valued at $340) was reported Aug. 29 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Hit & run was reported Aug. 28 on Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Camden Sheriff
Call for service was reported July 28 in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Assault on a female was reported Aug. 1 in the 300 block of Main Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Injury/damage to real property was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Towne Center Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Disturbance was reported Aug. 2 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Larceny, motor vehicle theft were reported Aug. 4 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Overdose was reported Aug. 4 in the 700 block of Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug.5 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Pasquotank County. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Call for service was reported Aug. 6 in the 600 block of Trotman Road, Shawboro. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Call for service was reported Aug. 7 in the 400 block of McBride Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Verbal dispute and call for service were reported Aug. 8 in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Unattended death was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of marijuana and drug equipment violations were reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Animal bit was reported Aug. 8 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Injury to real property was reported Aug. 10 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 11 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Call for service was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Aug. 12 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Investigation/non-criminal was reported Aug. 13 in the 300 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Domestic dispute was reported Aug. 13 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
DWI with crash was reported Aug. 14 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 14 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
All terrain vehicle accident was reported Aug. 15 in the 200 block of Puddin Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Cat bite was reported Aug. 15 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Unattended child was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Cotton Court, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Communicating threats was reported Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Drug violations were reported Aug. 17 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Bats in the attic was reported Aug. 19 in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Burglary/breaking & entering were reported Aug. 22 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Impersonation was reported Aug. 21 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Drug violations were reported Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Fugitive warrant was reported Aug. 25 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Wire fraud was reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Driving while license revoked, revoked registration plate and providing fictitious information to an officer were reported Aug. 26 in the 1900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 29 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Call for service was reported Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carver.
Larceny was reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Lovers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Intimidation was reported Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Strawberry Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Animal bite was reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Daniels.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Aug. 30 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Credit card fraud was reported Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Obtaining property on false pretense was reported Aug. 23 in the 1700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Impersonation was reported Aug. 21 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Dog bite was reported Aug. 21 in the 400 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Drug violations were reported Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Trespass of real property was reported Aug. 23 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Vehicle fire was reported Aug. 23 in the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Call for service was reported Aug. 23 in the 1600 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Death investigation was reported Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.