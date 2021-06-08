Pasquotank Sheriff
Destruction/vandalism of property, Doors were defaced causing $200 in damage, was reported May 27 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
The theft of two dogs, Chihuahuas valued at $400, from a building was reported May 27 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Breaking and entering and theft of a $30 mechanic’s chair from a garage was reported May 27 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies responded to the death of a person who passed away from undetermined medical causes May 28 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Eden. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Theft from a motor vehicle, $432 stolen from a work van, was reported May 29 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive warrant was served May 30 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, was reported May 30 in the 1100 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a $50 internet cord, was reported May 31 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault, victim was pushed against a counter, was reported June 1 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Destruction/damage to property, a $400 windshield, was reported June 1 in the 400 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.