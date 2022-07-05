Elizabeth City Police
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported June 22 in the 600 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Fraud by depositing fake check worth $2,450 and using the money was reported June 22 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Fraud by depositing fake check worth $1,946 and using the money was reported June 22 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Fraud depositing fake checks worth nearly $1,000 and using the money was reported June 22 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported June 22 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 22 in the 1200 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault and communicating threats were reported June 22 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported June 23 in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny of vehicle keys was reported June 23 in the 1820 block of River Road. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Simple affray (TASER probes recovered) was reported June 23 in the 910 block of Third Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, two catalytic converters and other equipment valued at $600, was reported June 7 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Felony breaking and entering of a building was reported June 9 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City.
Injury to county property, $14,000 worth of damage to Sheriff’s Office vehicles, was reported June 9 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported June 9 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, argument between parties, was reported June 9 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault, destruction/vandalism of property ($800 smartphone) and interfering with emergency communications was reported June 10 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of 9 air conditioner coils valued at $4,500 was reported June 10 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Intimidation, trespassing on real property, and littering was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Quail Run Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Theft of a vehicle, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $25,000, was reported June 12 in the 2300 block of Main St., Extended. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of narcotics valued at $52 was reported June 12 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City.
A call for service, domestic incident, was reported June 12 in the 400 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City.