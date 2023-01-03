Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Nov. 12 in the 100 block of Grand View Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 13 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking & entering and larceny of a water heater (valued at $400) were reported Nov. 13 in the 110 block of McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Computer hacking/blackmail was reported Nov. 13 in the 1010 block of Tanner Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
EMS assistance was reported Nov. 13 in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Gunshots fired (9mm and .22 caliber shell casings found) was reported Nov. 13 in the 710 block of Fleetwood Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Trespassing of real property was reported Nov. 18 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Damage to property (Ford Mustang) was reported Nov. 18 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Larceny was reported Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Nov. 18 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.W. Lewis.
Larceny was reported Nov. 18 in the 1400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Trespassing of real property, resisting, delaying & obstructing an officer and assault on a police officer were reported Nov. 18 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Felony larceny and counterfeiting ($1,750 in paper currency) were reported Nov. 19 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Overdose was reported Nov. 20 in the 700 block of Grady Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Found property (drug paraphernalia) was reported Nov. 20 in the 510 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Nov. 20 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Drug/narcotic violations (possession of marijuana) was reported Nov. 20 in the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Theft of $716 worth of items, including a gold rope bracelet, cash an tan leather boots, from a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Parent not paying attention to a child was reported Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City.
Trespassing on real property was reported Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of W. Elizabeth St./N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.