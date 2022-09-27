Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a firearm (.380 handgun valued at $235) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary/Breaking & entering (by suspect entering victim’s residence through window) was reported Sept. 18 in the 700 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Possession of 5-plus counterfeit bills was reported Sept. 18 in the 590 block of W. Church Street. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Drug complaint was reported Sept. 18 in the 200 block of Springvale Street. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Obtaining property by false pretense (Wells Fargo debit card) was reported Sept. 18 in the 310 block of Dyer Street. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Recovery of property was reported Sept. 18 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Found property (S&W .38 revolver found in glove box of rental vehicle) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Death investigation, non-criminal was reported Sept. 18 in the 900 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Larceny (of package of meat valued at $12) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Gunshots fired was reported Sept. 18 in the 790 block of Maple Street. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Drug complaint (of someone selling narcotics out of residence) was reported Sept. 18 in the 200 block of Springvale Street. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Counterfeiting/forgery ($100 bill) was reported Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported Sept. 19 in the 510 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a motor vehicle (B&E of four motor vehicles with theft of pocketbook, iPhone and car speakers) was reported Sept. 19 in the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Gunshots fired was reported Sept. 19 in the 300 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Discharging firearm within city limits was reported Sept. 19 in the 510 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.