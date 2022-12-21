Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and driving under the influence were reported Oct. 30 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 12:21 am
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&
Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and driving under the influence were reported Oct. 30 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Stolen property offenses was reported Oct. 30 in the 490 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed gun were reported Oct. 30 in the 500 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Suicide (by subject attempting to cut herself with a knife) was reported Oct. 30 in the 200 block of Charles Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (air conditioning parts valued at $5,000) were reported Nov. 4 in the 100 block of E. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Canik TP9) was reported Nov. 4 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Drug complaint was reported Nov. 4 in the 200 block of E. Church Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Misdemeanor larceny (of more than $350 in grocery items) was reported Nov. 4 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 4 on Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Found property was reported Nov. 5 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or to cause serious injury and discharge of a firearm within city limits were reported Nov. 5 in the 800 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported Nov. 6 in the 110 block of Capital Trace. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Assault with a deadly weapon, damage to personal property and hit-and-run were reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of S. Martin L. King Drive. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Traffic accident was reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (resulting in $30,000 damage to boat) was reported Nov. 6 in the 30 block of Camden Causeway. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Larceny of a vehicle (Cadillac Escalade valued at $5,000) was reported Nov. 6 in the 600 block of White Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Attempted suicide (by subject taking too many pills in effort to harm herself) was reported Nov. 6 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.