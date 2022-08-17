Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies investigated a death reported Aug. 1 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (Ford F-250 truck) was reported Aug. 1 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Identity theft by victim having bank account opened in her name was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Simple assault by offender assaulting daughter was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Burglary/breaking & entering by suspect stealing four-wheeler was reported Aug. 4 in the 300 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Felony larceny of a riding mower valued at $9,000 was reported Aug. 4 in the 1800 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a wallet was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of Warden Street. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Lost property (a Glock 23 handgun which was recovered) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of a gas can (valued at $30) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Motor vehicle theft (Pontiac G6 GT valued at $3,000) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Passing counterfeit currency at grocery store was reported July 18 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Found property (a recovered Honda Accord) was reported July 18 in the 800 block of Gregory Street. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death in the 100 block of Pine Ridge Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Person causing verbal disturbance by riding motor scooter and yelling obscenities was reported July 28 in the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Simple assault, person bit another person’s hand, was reported July 28 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Simple assault, man jumped on hood a woman’s car, banging his fist and yelling, was reported July 28 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Breaking and entering/burglary, someone broke into a church by unlocked window and stole food, was reported July 29 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported July 29 in the 200 block of Riverview Ave., Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Armed robbery, false imprisonment, a suspect robbed the J&E Oasis gas station, was reported July 29 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Person called sheriff’s office concerned about relative’s welfare July 30 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings
Person reported belief that SUV he purchased was stolen July 30 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies responded to a medical emergency July 31 in the 100 block of Capefear Drive, Camden.
Deputies picked up a stray dog Aug. 2 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh.
Felony possession of cocaine was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies responded to suspicious comments made about children’s welfare Aug. 4 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Obtaining property by false pretense, a person reported owner kept parts from a vehicle that he also overcharged for, was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Property owner reported recovering ammo and weapon magazines left behind by a previous tenant Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 7 in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills.
Assault on a female was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Azalea Drive, Camden.
Possession of stolen property was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of North River Road/US Highway 158, Camden.
Deputies picked up dogs Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 13 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A nuisance dog was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Northpointe Road, South Mills.