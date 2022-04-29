Elizabeth City Police
Discharging firearm within city limits was reported April 11 in the 400 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Shooting into occupied dwelling, discharging fire within city limits and shooting into occupied vehicle were reported April 11 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Discharging firearm within city limits was reported April 12 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Fictitious vehicle plate was reported April 12 in the 500 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Gunshots fired was reported April 13 in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Gunshots fired was reported April 13 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (voltage regulator, $60,000 in value; VW Jetta, $10,000) was reported April 13 in the 500 block of Catalina/Brooks avenues, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 13 in the 410 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2013 Honda Accord, $10,000 in value) was reported April 13 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of catalytic converter valued at $250) was reported April 13 in the 610 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Gunshots fired was reported April 14 in the 410 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported April 14 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported April 14 in the 810 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Simple assault, burglary/breaking & entering and trespassing were reported April 14 in the 600 block of Second Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Gunshots fired was reported April 15 in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Shooting into occupied vehicle and shooting and occupied dwelling were reported April 15 in the 100 block of W. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Damage to property and discharging a firearm within city limits were reported April 15 in the 300 block of Shepard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Lost wallet was reported April 15 in the 120 block of Culpepper Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Disorderly conduct was reported April 15 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.