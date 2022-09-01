Discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling (11 shell casings recovered) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (furniture, interior walls) were reported Aug. 5 in the 420 block of Hariot Drive. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Motor vehicle theft (2012 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $8,000) was reported Aug. 5 in the 610 block of Parsonage Street. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Aggravated assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and gunshots fire were reported Aug. 5 in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a residence and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Aug. 5 in the 500 block of Shepard Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Calls for service was reported Aug. 5 in the 500 block of Hull Drive. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Damage to property (by someone spray painting the skate park at Enfield Park) was reported Aug. 5 in the 700 block of Corsair Circle. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Damage to residential property was reported Aug. 5 in the 800 block of Parkview Drive. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a cell phone (valued at $600) was reported Aug. 5 in the 1820 block of River Road. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Calls for service was reported Aug. 5 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Residential property damage was reported Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Simpson Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Damage to commercial property (gas pump) was reported Aug. 5 in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Fictitious tag was reported Aug. 6 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by felon (a 9mm Taurus handgun taken as evidence) were reported Aug. 7 in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fired were reported Aug. 7 in the 700 block of Second Street. Investigating officer: L. James.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 7 in the 410 block of Cedar Street. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Warrant service was reported Aug. 7 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 7 in the 3850 block of Conlon Way. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Shoplifting and misdemeanor larceny were reported Aug. 7 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (nearly $600 in damage to exterior walls, window and television stand) and gunshots fired were reported Aug. 8 in the 600 block of Walston Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.