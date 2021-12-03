Pasquotank Sheriff
Missing person was reported Nov. 17 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Credit card fraud, someone opened account under victim’s name and withdrew $338, was reported Nov. 17 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Receipt of possible contraband through the mail was reported Nov. 19 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Intimidation, trespassing and communicating threats, was reported Nov. 20 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A dog bite was reported Nov. 23 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Possession of a controlled substance in a prison facility was reported Nov. 24 in at Pasquotank Correctional Center. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Larceny of a boat was reported Nov. 29 in the 300 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Nov. 30 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A camper fire was reported Nov. 29 in the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKeceun.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Main St., Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Camden Sheriff
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Resisting arrest, giving false information to an officer, driving while license revoked and aiding and abetting a fugitive was reported Oct. 26 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 West and Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Breaking and entering was reported Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Felony larceny of gold necklace valued at $2,500 was reported Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Breaking and entering and burglary, suspect broke into shed and stole ATV valued at $4,500, was reported Oct. 29 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 29 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Warrants from Pasquotank was served on a person Oct. 30 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A dog bite was reported Oct. 30 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Destruction/damage to property, someone fired projectile through living room window of residence was reported Oct. 30 in the 100 block of Isaac Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Simple assault and possession of marijuana was reported Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A disturbance was reported Oct. 31 in the 800 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Domestic dispute was reported Nov. 1 in the 1700 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Destruction of property, vehicle hit by flying debris, was reported Nov. 1 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
A domestic disturbance was reported Nov. 2 in the 140 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Deputies responded to a reported mental health call Nov. 2 in the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Larceny of dogs worth $1,200 was reported Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm, theft of $925 in items, was reported Nov. 6 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies investigated the death of a man at a residence Nov. 6 in the 100 block of Nash Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
An attempted suicide was reported Nov. 6 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Larceny of food stamps was reported Nov. 7 in the 140 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Injury to real property, someone fired gun at a building causing damage to windows and siding, was reported Nov. 7 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Obtaining property by false pretense, employee collected money for a job and didn’t give to employer, was reported Nov. 8 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of propane tank with gas valued at $800 was reported Nov. 8 in the 200 block of Spencer Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Destruction/vandalism of property, $300 in damage to fencing by a tour bus, was reported Nov. 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Driving while impaired was reported Nov. 9 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.