Elizabeth City Police
Counterfeiting/forgery ($100 bill) was reported Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 9:08 pm
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters. * WHEN...Through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Elizabeth City Police
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported Sept. 19 in the 510 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a motor vehicle (B&E of four motor vehicles with theft of pocketbook, iPhone and car speakers) was reported Sept. 19 in the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Gunshots fired was reported Sept. 19 in the 300 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter from 2004 Ford F350) was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Fictitious registration tag was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Theft from a building, $298 stolen from two separate victims, was reported Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of Blindman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 9 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
