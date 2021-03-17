Pasquotank Sheriff
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked and speeding was reported Feb. 15 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Intimidation, harassing phone calls, was reported Feb. 12 in the 1800 block of Vine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft of a motor vehicle, a Saturn valued at $1,000, was reported Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 25 in the 1200 block of Little River Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Seizure of two revolvers because of a domestic violence incident was reported Feb. 26 in the 600 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 26 in the 4500 block of Gilberts Beach Road, Tyner. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Driving while under the influence, felony fleeing to elude by motor vehicle and driving while license revoked was reported Feb. 27 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Credit card/ATM fraud, $400 withdrawn without permission, was reported Feb. 28 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A death investigation was initiated Feb. 28 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Recovery of found property was reported Feb. 28 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Larceny of a firearm was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Theft of an $800 iPad from a motor vehicle was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Camden Sheriff
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, larceny of a refrigerator, microwave oven and stove/oven and injury to real property were reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny was reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Suspicious conditions were reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer; C. Rollings.
Driving while impaired was reported Feb. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 21 in 300 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Careless and reckless driving was reported Feb. 22 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A fire was reported Feb. 23 in the 100 block of S. N.C. Highway 343 and Sand Hills Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A report of fraud, obtaining an advance to perform work costing $10,000, was reported Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to personal property was reported Feb. 24 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Cyberstalking was reported Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Larceny of a cat was reported Feb. 24 in the 300 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported Feb. 25 in the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Harassment was reported Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Waterway Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A disturbance was reported Feb. 28 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A disturbance was reported Feb. 28 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.