Elizabeth City Police
Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.
Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of more than $4,000 in goods (including two .22 caliber handguns valued at $500 each) were reported May 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (license plate) was reported May 11 in the 1400 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of more than $4,000 in items, including a fully automatic KRISS Vector .45 caliber ACP, valued at $1,500, were reported May 11 in the 100 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of medication was reported May 11 in the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 11 in the 300 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2013 Chevy Cruz valued at $5,000) was reported May 11 in the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Felony breaking & entering and felony larceny of car parts and a black power rifle valued at $378 were reported May 11 in the 700 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Counterfeit currency was reported May 11 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported May 12 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Gunshots fired were reported May 12 in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of a bank card was reported May 12 in the 1400 block of Warden Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Pasquotank Sheriff
An animal bite was reported May 30 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Larceny of air conditioner and parts was reported May 31 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Attempted larceny, injury to real property (a wooden fence) and first-degree trespass was reported May 31 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Destruction of property, bullet holes found in a building, was reported May 31 in the 800 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.