Elizabeth City Police
Breaking & entering (of a residence) was reported Aug. 1 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of a residence) were reported Aug. 1 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of a residence) were reported Aug. 1 in the 1820 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of a cell phone valued at $1,200) was reported Aug. 1 in the 510 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Goode.