Pasquotank Sheriff
A domestic violence order for seizure of three firearms and ammunition was reported June 28 in the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 8:28 pm
Pasquotank Sheriff
A domestic violence order for seizure of three firearms and ammunition was reported June 28 in the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Larceny of a firearm (.45 caliber Taurus revolver valued at $400) was reported June 29 in the 900 block of Courthouse Lane. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Trespassing was reported June 30 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Felony larceny, someone carried away trailer that included property valued at $7,000, was reported June 30 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault, person said offender pointed firearm at them, was reported July 1 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Simple assault, person said they were assaulted during a verbal altercation, was reported July 4 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Dog bite was reported July 2 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City.
A bat in a house was reported July 1 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to a reported scam July 1 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A missing person was reported July 2 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault on a female was reported July 4 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.