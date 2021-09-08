Pasquotank Sheriff
Intimidation was reported Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Strawberry Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Animal bite was reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Daniels.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Aug. 30 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Credit card fraud was reported Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Obtaining property on false pretense was reported Aug. 23 in the 1700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Impersonation was reported Aug. 21 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Dog bite was reported Aug. 21 in the 400 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Drug violations were reported Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Drug violations, weapon violations were reported Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Trespass of real property was reported Aug. 23 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Vehicle fire was reported Aug. 23 in the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Call for service was reported Aug. 23 in the 1600 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Death investigation was reported Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Camden Sheriff
Communicating threats was reported Sept. 4 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Fraud was reported Sept. 4 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A dog bite was reported Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Sept. 6 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Simple assault and communicating threats were reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Halstead Blvd., South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Kidnapping/abduction and aggravated assault were reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Galberry Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.