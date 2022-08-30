Camden Sheriff
A domestic dispute was reported Aug. 10 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills.
Deputies picked up dogs Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported Aug. 11 in the 300 block of Main St., Gatesville.
Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 13 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden.
Verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden.
Nuisance dog was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Northpointe Road, South Mills.
Injury to personal property, damage to a lawn mower, was reported Aug. 14 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills.
Deputies conducted a welfare check on Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Azalea Drive, Camden.
Deputies responded Aug. 15 to someone who said they had been threatened to report false information to federal authorities.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills.
Communicating threats was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Missing person reported Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Possession of stolen goods, U-Haul truck discovered stolen, was reported Aug. 17 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Stalking, neighbor harassing victim’s family, was reported Aug. 17 in the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills.
Identity theft, suspect using someone’s social security number and identifying information to open money account and credit cards, was reported Aug. 19 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
{p align=”left”}Simple assault, person put his hands on someone else and pushed/punched them, was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills.
{p align=”left”}Elizabeth City Police
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Aug. 1 in the 1710 block of Uncle Buddy Drive. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of commercial property was reported Aug. 1 in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Damage of property (broken vehicle window) was reported Aug. 2 in the 110 block of Grand View Drive. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported Aug. 2 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 3 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 3 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of private vehicle was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Lost property (five cell phones) was reported Aug. 3 in the 1310 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Found property was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 3 in the 1030 block of Hunter Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Motor vehicle theft (Mercury Mountaineer valued at $1,000) was reported Aug. 4 in the 600 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: L. James.