Elizabeth City Police
Disorderly conduct (subject intentionally causing a public disturbance by using foul language) was reported March 12 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 12 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Attempted robbery was reported March 13 in the 390 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Theft from a motor vehicle (by entering victim’s vehicle and stealing Sony camera valued at $1,300) was reported March 13 in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (clothes, 2 televisions and mattress boxsprings, total value of $1,200) was reported March 13 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Larceny (of a bicycle valued at $100) was reported March 13 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 13 in the 110 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Counterfeiting/forgery and false pretense/swindle/confidence game (using counterfeit money to purchase grocery items valued at $101.52) were reported March 14 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (abandoned/condemned) was reported March 14 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.