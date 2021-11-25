Pasquotank Sheriff
Inmate found with a phone was reported at Albemarle District Jail Oct. 25. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary/breaking and entering and attempted larceny of horses was reported Oct. 25 in the 500 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Deputies investigated a death Oct. 26 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Intimidation was reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Merriwood Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Impoundment of a potentially dangerous dog was reported Oct. 27 in the 100 block of Jester Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Drug violations were reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Oct. 27. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Possession of stolen property, felony speeding to elude, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and driving without an operator’s license was reported Oct. 26 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Fraud, someone sent $6,000 from victim’s account to Zelle, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1100 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of items from a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Possible controlled substances found at Albemarle District Jail was reported Oct. 28. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possible contraband found in incoming mail was reported Oct. 28 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 28 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Deputies investigated a death at victim’s home Oct. 29 in the 500 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Deputies seized a weapon in relation to a domestic violence report Oct. 29 in the 200 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.