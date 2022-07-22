Elizabeth City Police
Simple assault by fighting in public was reported July 1 in the 200 block of Water Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported July 1 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of city property (bolt to police stun gun holster) was reported July 1 in the 300 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of private vehicle was reported July 1 in the 1310 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported July 2 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported July 2 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault with a deadly weapon by striking the victim with a blunt object was reported July 2 on Poindexter Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 2 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Found drug paraphernalia was reported July 2 in the 200 block of E. Church Street. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Simple assault was reported July 2 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault with deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and destrution/damage/vandalism of property were reported July 2 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Simple assault was reported July 3 in the 1500 block of Gosnold Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Found property ($800 Apple cell phone) was reported July 3 in the 410 block of Harney Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Disorderly conduct and urinating in public were reported July 3 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Driving while impaired and hit-and-run were reported July 4 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Resisting public officer was reported July 4 in the 100 block of S. Road Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Camden Sheriff
Identity theft, person used victim’s maiden name, social security number and date of birth on July 8 to open checking count, credit card and take out a loan in the 100 block of Shipyard Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Possession of marijuana was reported July 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported July 8 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of stolen firearm, reckless driving and driving without operator’s license was reported July 9 in the 27000 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported July 9 in the 100 block of Plank Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Communicating threats, victim alleged suspect grabbed and threatened to shoot him, was reported July 10 in the 100 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Domestic dispute was reported July 11 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Aggravated assault, person said offender pointed firearm at them, was reported July 1 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Simple assault, person said they were assaulted during a verbal altercation, was reported July 4 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Dog bite was reported July 2 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City.
A bat in a house was reported July 1 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to a reported scam July 1 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A missing person was reported July 2 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault on a female was reported July 4 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City.