Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft from a building was reported Aug. 2 in the 400 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a $400 firearm was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Charlene Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Damage to personal property was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Display of a fictitious registration number/plate was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of North Road St., Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault, deadly weapon used to inflict serious bodily injury, was reported Aug. 2 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies investigated a death in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Aggravated assault, inmate assaulted with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, was reported Aug. 6 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Drug/narcotic violations, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Mill End Court/U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Credit card/automated teller fraud, suspect(s) used a bank account to make $635.33 in purchases from websites, was reported Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive warrant was served on an inmate July 28 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Deputies investigated a death Aug. 3 in the 300 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
Destruction/vandalism of property and larceny was reported Aug. 5 in the 600 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Injury to trees, crops, lands of another was reported Aug. 5 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Kidnapping/abduction and resist, delay, obstruct an officer were reported Aug. 6 in the 1300 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Burglary/breaking and entering (by breaking into Ford F150 truck and stealing $1,200) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
False pretense/swindle, confidence game was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Identity theft (by someone using victim’s identity to purchase 2012 Nissan SUV valued at $10,000) was reported Aug. 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Expired vehicle registration plate was reported Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.C. Alexander.
Fugitive warrant (by serving out-of-state fugitive warrant to defendant) was reported Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Aggravated assault was reported Aug. 10 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Possession of stolen motor vehicle (2016 Chevrolet Impala valued at $5,000; vehicle has been recovered) was reported Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Vehicle fire was reported Aug. 10 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Larceny (of $15 in gasoline) was reported Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Call for service (resulting in seizure of 9mm Springfield handgun valued at $250 and 11 bullets) was reported Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Dog bite was reported Aug. 11 in the 900 block of Albemarle Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Bat in house was reported Aug. 11 in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of a firearm (a 1911 Springfield .45 handgun valued at $745) was reported Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Breaking & Entering (of a motor vehicle) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Aug. 12 in the 1610 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of personal property were reported Aug. 12 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
DVPO seizure (by serving a domestic violence protective order and seizing property; a Taurus .45 handgun valued at $100 and 16 rounds of .45 ammunition) was reported Aug. 14 in the 200 block of Persse Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carver.
A call for service was reported Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A call for service (for report of possible mental health crisis) was reported Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Red Maple Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.