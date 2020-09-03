Under cloudy skies, about 13 boats took to the Albemarle Sound on Saturday, Aug. 29, to honor the life of a 9-year-old who was killed in a shooting incident over one month ago.
Makiia Slade, an upcoming fourth-grader at D.F. Walker Elementary, was killed July 24 in a shooting incident that also injured her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade.
One by one, the motor boats launched from the Albemarle Boats area, near Edenton, before heading toward the US 17 bridge and then heading back.
The ride’s goal was to honor Makiia but also to bring the spotlight back on the crime that took her life, organizers said. The incident is still under investigation by the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations.
The ride included mostly private vessels, although U.S. Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office also participated. Several staff members from D.F. Walker Elementary School rode to show support of their former student and her family.
Donations were taken to help Makiia’s family with expenses.
While the wind from the remnants of Hurricane Laura caused choppy waters, it also made flags and decorations on the various boats fly high.
One boat carried a flag with a unicorn — Makiia’s favorite — surrounded by pink clouds and a sign that read “Pray for Justice.”
Organizers Ken Banks and Amy and Earl Ward invited Makiia’s family to the ride. For some family members, it was their first time being on the water.
On Facebook, Banks shared his gratitude for the event’s support.
“Let me say I’m so blessed to live here in North Carolina where the local Sheriff’s Office, Marine Patrol and US Coast Guard took the time out of their day to help us honor Makiia Slade today,” he said. “We love you guys and thank you so much for all you do each and everyday to keep us safe!”
Earl Ward Jr. also commented on the good turnout for the event. “For all the families, God blessed us today to get this done. All youngin’s lives matters y’all.”
Amy Ward noted that while 13 boats launched from the same spot for the ride, a few met up with the group out on the water.
After the boat ride, some of the participants gathered at Captain Bob’s in Hertford for a meal.
Anyone with information on the July 24 shooting incident that killed Makiia Slade is asked to contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.