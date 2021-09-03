A year ago, Heather Sawyer was outside her real estate office on Main Street when an elderly woman from the nearby Virginia Dare apartments approached and asked where she could buy a bottle of water.
Sawyer said she wasn’t sure and the woman responded by saying that downtown Elizabeth City really needed a grocery store.
“I said, ‘We do need a grocery store downtown,’” Sawyer said. “The lady said, ‘Can you open up one?’”
That is where the idea for The Market — a bodega, deli and bakery — on Water Street was born.
Sawyer and co-owner Morgan White plan to open The Market in early November in the former Flour Girls space. Both are Elizabeth City natives.
The Market will sell a variety of grocery items, including deli items, fresh produce, beer and wine and tobacco products. They will also offer grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as made to go sandwiches and salads during lunch hour.
“Sundays we will have boxed brunch with minimal seating,” Sawyer said.
There will also be a section is the market dedicated to local products, such as craft beer from Ghost Harbor Brewing and the soon-to-be-opened Seven Sounds Brewing, which is located next door.
“We are going to try and partner with as many local vendors as possible,” Sawyer said.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said The Market will provide a much-needed service downtown. There are currently over 200 apartments in the downtown business district with plans for more, including 84 at the former Elizabeth City Middle School.
“That is a prime location downtown,” Malenfant said. “Their concept is amazing and I think it will do great.”
Sawyer started planning for the new store last fall with the first step being finding a good location.
“I made a couple of offers that didn’t work out, so it was a project that I would eventually get to,” Sawyer said. “I just didn’t know when.”
Little did Sawyer know at the time that she was about to own the building where the store will be located.
When she started her search for a store location, Sawyer had the building under contract to renovate part of the building for her real estate company, Water Street Realty, which will also open in November.
Flour Girls occupied the other storefront in the building but recently closed.
Sawyer said she decided to take 30 days to decide whether to find a new tenant or make the move to open a bodega.
“It didn’t take 30 days,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer then set out to find a partner who would be willing to manage the market’s day-to-day operations.
“I have all the ideas, but I can’t cook anything,” Sawyer said.
That is where White comes in.
Sawyer and White have been friends for years but it was White who approached Sawyer about coming on board after seeing one of her Instagram posts.
White learned to cook at her grandmother’s home-based bakery in Edenton and has 15 years of experience in customer service and food service.
“(Sawyer) had posted something and I said, ‘How much do you pay?’” White said. “That got the ball rolling. It wasn’t something I was planning on doing. But I love to cook and I am excited.”
The space already features a kitchen but the space will need little renovation to convert it into a bodega.
“Coolers will be our biggest expense,” Sawyer said.
The Market will have between seven and eight employees, with most expected to be part-time help. Since they will sell tobacco, beer and wine all the employees must be at least 18.
Both Sawyer and White said they have received a lot of positive feedback since they announced their plans. Their Facebook page already has more than 5,200 followers.
“I have had people tell me, ‘I hope you have that item and I hope you have this item,’” Sawyer said.
If the business is successful, Sawyer said she would consider moving her real estate company to another location.
“We could just knock that wall down and get a little bit larger,” Sawyer said
Plans call for a soft opening during the First Friday ArtWalk on Nov. 5 and officially open for business on Nov. 8. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.