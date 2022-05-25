Returning after a long, COVID-19-induced hiatus, Edenton’s springtime shindig – Boogie on Broad – took over South Broad Street on Friday evening with music, food and good times.

Typically coordinated by Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE), the street party was put on hold since the onset of the pandemic. The last event was held all the way back in 2019.

It appeared that folks were eager for Boogie to return, as hundreds filled up the 200 block of South Broad between Queen and King streets.

Businesses closed to enjoy the music, food trucks were wheeled out to serve the masses and the soundwaves were full of cheer brought on by The Embers – a North Carolina based “beach music” band.

People young and old took to the asphalt to show off their dancing prowess, enjoying the tunes and a balmy evening with friends and family.

DDE Director Morgan Potts estimated close to 1,000 people came out over the course of the evening.

The street food was distributed by local names: Old Colony Smokehouse, Owl Feed Ya, American Legion Post 40 and Arctic Blast Snoballs.

Potts said that proceeds from the beer and wine sold at the event go back to DDE, thus helping to support the continued economic vitality of Edenton’s commercial heart.

