featured Boogie on Broad returns Tyler Newman Staff Writer TNewman Author email May 25, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Two young ladies enjoy the music as The Embers play in the background. Kip Shaw Photography The Embers play at Boogie on Broad last weekend. Kip Shaw Photography American Legion Post 40 provided some of the food available at Boogie on Broad. Kip Shaw Photography Dancing was the order of the night at Boogie on Broad. Kip Shaw Photography The Embers delivered wonderful music. Kip Shaw Photography A crowd gathered to welcome Boogie on Broad back to Edenton. Kip Shaw Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Returning after a long, COVID-19-induced hiatus, Edenton’s springtime shindig – Boogie on Broad – took over South Broad Street on Friday evening with music, food and good times.Typically coordinated by Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE), the street party was put on hold since the onset of the pandemic. The last event was held all the way back in 2019.It appeared that folks were eager for Boogie to return, as hundreds filled up the 200 block of South Broad between Queen and King streets.Businesses closed to enjoy the music, food trucks were wheeled out to serve the masses and the soundwaves were full of cheer brought on by The Embers – a North Carolina based “beach music” band.People young and old took to the asphalt to show off their dancing prowess, enjoying the tunes and a balmy evening with friends and family.DDE Director Morgan Potts estimated close to 1,000 people came out over the course of the evening.The street food was distributed by local names: Old Colony Smokehouse, Owl Feed Ya, American Legion Post 40 and Arctic Blast Snoballs.Potts said that proceeds from the beer and wine sold at the event go back to DDE, thus helping to support the continued economic vitality of Edenton’s commercial heart.Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Morgan Potts Destination Downtown Edenton Commerce Politics Music Highway Shindig People Old Street TNewman Author email Follow TNewman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesChild, 5, killed in vehicle accident Saturday afternoonMan charged with 2nd-degree murder in 5-year-old's collision deathMother files lawsuit in son's car chase deathPerquimans woman jailed on charges of 1st degree attempted murder, burglaryFutrell lands back in jail in 10 daysShooting suspect arrested at Potato FestivalRivers wins mayor's race; Ruffieux, Brooks oustedOfficers seize fentanyl, guns; man arrestedN.C. Potato Festival sight for sore eyes to manyShootings, speeding, pickleball top residents' concerns Images