R. W. Doyan, (Doc as he is known to his friends) a resident of Perquimans County for 26 years and the author of three successful books, has now written a book about his adventures growing up on a farm outside of Mexico, Maine, with miles of forests, lakes, and rivers to trap, hunt, and fish.
Most of “Moments in Time” is about the relationship of Bill, which is R. W. and his father Ray, a hard working family man. R.W.’s knack for being very descriptive makes one feel like they are right there in the woods with the freezing howling winds and snowfall so thick you can’t make out your surrounding. The book starts out with Bill being 13 years of age and continues until he meets the love of his life.
Bill’s dad is full of wisdom, which helps the young man grow to the man he is today.
Sayings like, “Son, don’t ever be afraid to fail, because if you are, then you’ll never win.”
Bill asked, “Do you believe in luck, Pop?”
Ray’s response was, “No, I don’t believe in luck, but I do believe in opportunity.”
What’s the difference, Bill asked? “I think luck is too arbitrary, his dad replied. Opportunity is around us all the time, it’s everywhere and I think that all it takes is a little vision, a little courage, and usually a lot of hard work, you mix them together and you know what you get.... LUCK!”
From learning the tricks of fly fishing, living in an ice and snow encrusted shanty in the dead of winter to hunt beaver for their skins with his dad, wracking a moose on his real end with a boat paddle, are just a few of the adventures of young Bill.
Each chapter makes you eager to go unto the next. R.W. is an awesome story teller, which makes you feel like your are right there with Bill.
Other books of R.W. Doyan that you don’t want to put down are: “A Father’s Anguish”, “Green Eyes, Black Heart”, and “Ravages of Greed” – All on sale at Amazon.com.