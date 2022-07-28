...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bowden, longtime Currituck resident, leader, dead at 96
CURRITUCK — A longtime Outer Banks resident, described by one of his former colleagues on the Currituck Board of Commissioners as “a hell of a man,” has died.
Ernie Bowden, who served 12 terms on the county commission and was known for his exploits as a sailor, cattle rancher, salvage specialist, fisherman, and government leader, died Wednesday. He was 96.
Paul O’Neal, a former Republican county commissioner in Currituck who served with Bowden, a lifelong Democrat, for 12 years recalled him Thursday as “a colorful character” and “a unique person.”
“He was not swayed by popular opinion,” O’Neal said. “He stayed true to his core values and beliefs, and I admired that.”
O’Neal said Bowden was always a gentleman and was polite even when there were heated debates on issues.
“He loved Currituck County,” O’Neal said. “He loved the people of Currituck and he loved the beach. He was always advocating for his constituents and always worked to try to preserve the way of life of old Currituck.”
O’Neal noted that over time the preservation of that traditional way of life became less and less practical in the wake of changes occurring in the county.
“It was something he always worked hard to try to preserve,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said Bowden had connections to all the people in Currituck who had been involved in hunting and fishing tours and the traditional outdoor sports economy in the county.
“He was very protective of open space and outdoor recreation,” O’Neal said.
Commissioner Owen Etheridge, who like O’Neal served alongside Bowden, said “he will certainly be missed by many.”
“Ernie was a hell of a man,” Etheridge said. “He was always prepared and had the best interest of Currituck County in his heart. I learned a lot from him. I didn’t always agree with him, but difference of opinion helps you solidify your position or helps you change your mind.”
Etheridge noted Bowden continued working well after an age when most people would have completely retired.
“Ernie was a tough guy, physically tough and mentally tough,” Etheridge said. “And his world revolved around his two grandsons.”
Bowden’s life story became the basis for a book by Dare County businessman Clark Twiddy.
Twiddy, who gave a presentation on his book, “Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks as Told by Ernie Bowden,” at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch in February, noted the book portrays Bowden as “cattleman, county commissioner, live stock trader, salvage specialist and a proud inmate of the federal government.”
Twiddy’s book is based on audio recordings by Bowden and describes adventures such as Bowden’s stint in federal prison after he trespassed in protest of a fence erected on the North Carolina-Virginia state line at the northern edge of the Currituck Outer Banks.