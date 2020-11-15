Columnist
This year marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in America. As institutions across our country commemorate this event, Museum of the Albemarle has embraced the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ initiative “She Changed the World.” In our related exhibition, we focus on women of northeastern North Carolina and how their experiences, stories and challenges have factored in history.
Women have played and always will play an integral part in every aspect of history. By advocating for what they believed and envisioning a different world, women left remarkable stories of adversity and hope that show grit, determination, perseverance and talent that changed the world.
The exhibit is set to open on Friday, Nov. 20. Come explore this exhibit, read the stories, and ponder on how the barriers that these women broke, or helped break, in areas such as women’s suffrage, public service, literature, athletics, journalism, activism, religion, entertainment, and more, affect your life today.
Some women may not have been the first to break a barrier but played a role in a larger movement that affected the people of our nation. Sometimes a single person standing up for what they believe is right can influence others to make an even bigger difference.
One of the sections of the exhibit focuses on the large barrier of “Women’s Suffrage.” Women have been taking a stand on issues throughout history. One stance affected social, civil, and political liberties: the fight for the right to vote. Numerous conventions, marches, hunger strikes, meetings, crusades, and movements occurred across the nation over this controversial issue before the final passage, on Aug. 26, 1920, of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The amendment stated that certain citizens “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” the right to vote. This passage did not come with ease and perhaps is still a part of our nation’s unfolding history. North Carolina did not ratify this amendment until 1971.
Museum of the Albemarle reached out to regional historical societies, libraries, historians, genealogical societies, teachers, professors, county officials, and other state and private institutions, for names of women across northeastern North Carolina who broke barriers or who were a part of a larger movement that affected the people of the region, state, and nation. We received more than 120 responses from the community and compiled biographies from most of these submissions for this partnered exhibition.
Marjorie Berry, a public information specialist for the museum, served as a key researcher and historian for the “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit. She identified more than 115 women throughout northeastern North Carolina who made significant contributions to national, state and local communities. She wrote and prepared short biographies for each.
“I spent several months researching women from northeastern North Carolina who had broken a barrier of some kind — women who had done something exceptional or had been the first to achieve something. I ended up writing profiles on 115 fascinating women,” Berry said.
A special component to this exhibition includes artwork by regional high school students. Students in grades 9-12 participated in the contest to produce artwork showing how they were inspired to recognize women who made a difference in their county.
Please visit the Museum of the Albemarle to view this and other exhibits Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wanda Lassiter is curator at Museum of the Albemarle.