Here’s a bit of good news on the horizon for those folks waiting patiently for the brew pub to pour cool craft beer from the tap.
Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation asked Edenton Town Council for permission to change three windows facing the gable by the someday waterfront bar to doors so as to better suit diners inclined to enjoy the outdoors while sipping on suds.
Since the property is zoned historic, council’s blessing is needed to approve the changes – a measure that was on Tuesday’s agenda for consideration. Though Tuesday’s council meeting occurred as the Chowan Herald was being sent to the press, council seemed supportive of the changes to the Conger Building when the matter was first discussed during the June 30 meeting.
Approval the plans would allow the project’s architect to move forward with designs needed to propel the project forward, Tyler said.
“We’ve re-engaged, so we can move forward with the interior design,” Tyler said.
When asked for a timeline as to when the bar would open, Tyler said it is difficult to assign a date until after the COVID-19 pandemic passes such that bars may open for business. However, Tyler insists that the property’s owner, John Glover, remains committed to the project.
All good things come to those who wait. Like a fine wine, it’s going to take some time to restore the Conger Building and transform 3,000 square feet into a brew pub. Anyone whose noticed some of the work Down East Preservation has accomplished in the downtown area knows that the company and its workers value quality.
Down East workers have stripped the walls and the drop ceilings were removed.
Rafters and roof look pretty neat if you’re into to tall more open ceilings. Natural light and views of the bay will be prominent.
Outside, there are marks of where a dock once hugged the building and the waterfront, probably where the fishermen dropped off the herring and other fish.
DownEast Preservation has transformed many of Edenton’s historic homes, so this project will add another jewel to the Colonial city’s crown when completed.
“Because the site that was long associated with the herring and fishing industry, the project is meant to be another historical site that will fit in with the Edenton experience,” Tyler said.