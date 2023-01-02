An attorney who clerked for one former state Supreme Court justice and served as chief of staff to another has been named new general counsel of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.
Andrew Brown will replace Trey Allen in the role, the NCAOC said. Allen was elected Nov. 8 to serve as an associate justice on the N.C. Supreme Court.
From 2013, Brown served as a law clerk to former Associate Justice Robert H. Edmunds Jr. He then served as chief of staff and administrative counsel to former Chief Justice Mark Martin before becoming founding director of the N.C. Judicial Fellowship.
In 2018, Brown left state government and practiced with a law firm in Raleigh before joining the Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough law firm.
Brown will begin his role as NCAOC general counsel in mid-January.
An attorney who clerked for one former state Supreme Court justice and served as chief of staff to another has been named new general counsel of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.
According to a press release from the NCAOC, Andrew Brown will replace Trey Allen in the role. Allen was elected Nov. 8 to serve as an associate justice on the N.C. Supreme Court.
From 2013, Brown served as a law clerk to former Associate Justice Robert H. Edmunds, Jr. He then served as chief of staff and administrative counsel to former Chief Justice Mark Martin before becoming founding director of the North Carolina Judicial Fellowship, which provides independent legal research and writing support to North Carolina’s superior and district court judges.
In 2018, Brown left state government and practiced with a boutique litigation firm in Raleigh before joining the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Brown will begin his role as NCAOC general counsel in mid-January.