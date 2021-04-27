Friends and family have acknowledged Andrew Brown Jr. had past criminal convictions. They’ve also said Brown was an easy-going man who would not resist arrest and would do his sentence as imposed.
Those reports are in line with Brown’s online offender record at the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Corrections.
According to the website, Brown was not convicted of any infractions while serving his last term in a DOC facility. His incarceration for a conviction of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI substance was Brown’s last interaction with the Division of Corrections.
He was sentenced in April 2017 and released in August 2018, more than a year ahead of his maximum term of two years and five months, according to the record. Brown was released from parole in May 2019.
Brown never attempted to escape incarceration and his record does not indicate any convictions for resisting arrest. That runs contrary to a statement by Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg in a video statement he and Sheriff Tommy Wooten posted on Facebook last Thursday.
In the video, Fogg hinted that Brown may have resisted officers who were trying to conduct a search warrant at his home, suggesting that Brown had a history of resisting. Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys representing the Brown family, has said that officers did not find drugs or guns in his car or in his home.
Brown’s criminal record dates to the late 1990s and includes several misdemeanor charges, including one for possession of stolen goods, another for speeding to elude arrest and several more for driving while license revoked, according to the Division of Corrections. In a majority of those convictions Brown was sentenced to probation. For other convictions, he was incarcerated.
Brown’s more serious convictions were for felony drug-related offenses, including possession of Schedule II drugs and selling Schedule II drugs, the record indicates. In North Carolina, Schedule II classification drugs include cocaine, morphine and hydrocodone. Schedule VI drugs include marijuana.
Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies who were trying to serve a search warrant at his home on Perry Street April 21. He was fired at multiple times while driving away in his vehicle, according to witness testimony.
On Tuesday, attorneys representing the Brown family said Brown suffered four bullet wounds to an arm and a fatal shot to the rear of his head. Brown’s vehicle came to a rest against at crape myrtle in a yard in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue.