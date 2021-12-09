It was the kind of game that reminded everyone why they love high school basketball. It had a little of everything. There was eye-popping offense, fierce defense, great coaching and momentum changes. But most of all, there was an entire fourth quarter of competition at the highest level, with the game outcome in doubt until the final buzzer.
Both teams had the lead in the fourth quarter, but with a little over two minutes left in the game, the score was tied 60-60. Camden point guard Andre Barnett scored the final five points for the Bruins, and the home team held on for a 65-64 victory over Perquimans County. The Pirates (2-2) had previously defeated Camden (4-1) by the score of 68-63 at the Perquimans gymnasium, handing the Bruins their only lost in the young season.
The first quarter featured balanced scoring by both teams. Barnett got the Bruins going with a hard drive that resulted in a three point play. He would have seven points in the period, followed by Jordan Cooper with five, which included a 3-pointer from the right wing. Perquimans countered by having six different players scoring in the opening quarter, led by four points each from Jahsiah Felton and TreQuan Griffin. A 3-pointer by Camden junior Brett Mansfield in the final seconds gave the Bruins the lead 20-16 at the first break.
The second quarter was much the same, highly competitive, as both teams would score 15 points. Perquimans was led by five points each from guard Kameron Hall and center Nasir Parker. Camden got a big lift from Charlie Pippen, whose strong drives to the basket produced six points to lead the Bruins. Camden also got help off the bench with two field goals from J’ron Pendleton. A 3-point shot by Pirate Keonte Foreman had Perquimans close at 35-31 at the half.
Both teams stepped up their defense in the third quarter. Perquimans managed only nine points in the period, and another buzzer beating 3-pointer for Camden, this one by Barnett, gave the Bruins their largest lead of the night, 49-40, going in to the last eight minutes.
Perquimans coach Colin Woodley switched the Pirate defense to a 1-2-2 zone with pressure on the ball, and the up tempo produced immediate results. The Pirates went on an eight point run to close to 49-48. Hall connected on two 3-point shots to fuel the comeback, and his jump shot in the lane would give Perquimans the lead at 53-51. The Pirates hit four 3-point shots in the quarter, and held a 60-57 advantage when Mansfield swished a long range jumper to tie the score. It was his third 3-pointer of the game, all coming at critical moments.
Great players want the ball with the game on the line, and Barnett was true on a 3-pointer from near the top of the key, and then had a driving layup.
“He’s a bulldog”, said Camden coach Mark Harnly, “and he has been playing like that for us for a long time.”
Hall was just as clutch for the Pirates. He had another basket in heavy traffic, and along with a big shot by A’marion Hunter, the game was 65-64 with 1:14 left, with Camden with the lead and the ball. The Bruins chose to hold the ball, and run down the clock. Perquimans went to double teaming to go for a steal,and fouling to stop the clock. With six ticks left, the Pirates got the rebound off a missed free throw, and charged down the court. A pass was deflected, and the game ended in a scramble for the loose ball.
Perquimans coach Colin Woodley could not fault his team’s performance, especially coming off of a road victory the previous night over Pasquotank. “We battled back. Our pressure got us running, and caused some turnovers. The game could have gone either way at the end.”
Camden coach Harnly was not happy with the number of offensive rebounds they gave up, but he was pleased with his team’s composure down the stretch. “ They got us hurrying a little, and they shot well in the fourth quarter with four threes.”
Camden has depth with eight different players in the scoring column led by Barnett with 20 points, followed by Pippen with 16.
“In five games we have had five different starting lineups,” said the coach. “Yes, that is a good problem to have that many players with talent.”