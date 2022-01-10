In what had to be their best overall team effort of the season, Camden County (7-4, 1-2) overwhelmed conference foe Manteo High School (8-3, 2-2) by the final score of 74-29 Friday night at the Bruins’ gymnasium.
Charlie Pippen scored 20 points to lead the way as ten Camden players put points on the scoreboard. The Bruin 6’ 1” senior wingman connected on four three pointers, and was instrumental in stopping taller opponents on the defensive end of the floor.
“Charlie really got us going with his offense, but the job he did boxing out their big men was very important,” said Camden coach Mark Harnly. “He is always undersized, but he battles for position on every possession. Nobody works harder day in day out on their game.”
Camden has gone through some scoring droughts at times in earlier games, but not on this night. The Bruins started fast, blitzing the Redskins with 21 first quarter points to take an eleven point lead at the first break. Camden connected on five 3-pointers in the opening period; two each by Pippen and guard Jordan Cooper, and one from Jayce McFadden. Adding to that, the Bruins were playing very aggressive defense, contesting every pass. That energy produced two steals that were converted into baskets by Andre Barnett and J’ron Pendleton. Manteo guard Kenyen Conti was trying to keep his team in the game with three field goals for the Redskins.
There was no let up by Camden in the second quarter as the Bruins followed up their explosive first quarter with a 17-point second frame. Pippen drove the baseline for a score, and moments later hit a corner three to put Camden ahead 29-13. Isaiah Hill knocked home a three from near the top of the key, and Pendleton had his second steal and a breakaway basket, and Camden was running away at 36-13.
Coach Harnly was pleased with his team’s unselfish play. “ We were moving the ball around like we do in practice, making the extra pass. Passing inside, and then back outside. As a result, our three point attempts were coming on open looks.”
Camden did not cool off after the halftime intermission. The Bruins continued to execute and posted 24 more points in the third quarter to put the game away. Pippen scored seven, Barnett five, and Hill four as Harnly was able to give his reserves significant playing time. Matt Bonilla impressed off the bench with six fourth quarter points.
Following Pippen on the scoresheet was Barnett with nine, and Hill with eight points. Kenyon led Manteo with ten points,
followed by point guard Ayden Griffin with nine points.
The Bruins will try to continue their strong play this week as they face three conference opponents in four days; Hertford County, Pasquotank, and John Holmes.