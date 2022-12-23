...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd has named Mark Johnson as his state director for outreach and operations. Budd announced the appointment Friday.
Johnson won an upset victory in 2016 when he was elected N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction and served in that role until January 2021. Prior to his election, Johnson had served as corporate counsel for an innovative technology company in Winston-Salem and later served as their vice president for external affairs.
Most recently, Johnson has been consulting for business incubators and start-up firms.
“Mark Johnson has first-hand experience navigating the complexities of federal, state and local government agencies to solve problems,” Budd said.
“During my time in Congress, providing North Carolinians with outstanding constituent services has been a top priority, and that is task number one for my Senate team. Additionally, Mark will be a key partner as we seek to implement policies and initiatives to support economic development in communities across North Carolina.”