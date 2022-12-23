U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd has named Mark Johnson as his state director for outreach and operations. Budd announced the appointment Friday.

Johnson won an upset victory in 2016 when he was elected N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction and served in that role until January 2021. Prior to his election, Johnson had served as corporate counsel for an innovative technology company in Winston-Salem and later served as their vice president for external affairs.