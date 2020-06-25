Hertford Town Council is poised to adopt a budget for fiscal year 2020/21 that calls for a 18 percent property tax hike and a 36 percent water/sewer rate increase.
Public hearing for the proposed budget was held Monday with council meeting Tuesday after press time to discuss and potentially adopt the budget that must be approved by June 30.
Budget offers a conservative approach to spending with most of the line items are drastically lower than last year’s budget.
Property tax rate will change from $0.47 to $0.555 of value per $100 per value – 18 percent increase – to balance a recommended FY 2020/21 budget of around $6.7 million, a decrease of 5.1 percent from FY 2019/20 budget of more than $7 million.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle projects a 94 percent collection rate on property taxes, which would generate around $506,565 in revenue – last year’s collection rate of 96 percent was used.
Revenue from taxes and various fees appear to be increasing across the board while proposed expenditures remain relatively constant or less than last year.
Effects from COVID-19 are projected to have a larger impact on Sales and Use taxes – down 20-30 percent from the previous year, Hurdle wrote in her budget message to council. The Unity Franchise Tax revenue is expected to be down 1.5 percent.
Also, water and sewer rates will increase 36% for FY 2020/21, with some level of increase likely each year through at least 2025. NC Rural Water Association recommended 50% in year one with 7% growth for the next four years and then 2% each year from there on. The last rate increase took place 12 years ago in 2008.
Council is not using $878,000 in fund balance (effectively Town savings) to balance the budget as was done last year.