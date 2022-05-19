On Friday, the community will have an opportunity to stroll down memory lane with songs from the past at a free concert presented by the Martin County Arts Council.
Starting at 6 p.m., Milton Bullock, who sang with The Platters in the ‘60s and ‘70s, will perform with Mary Tate “Bubblin Brown Sugar” downtown Williamston at the Main Street Stage.
Songs such as Only You, The Magic Touch, The Great Pretender and My Prayer are just a few tunes the duo will use to transport the community back to a simpler time.
Executive Director Glinda Fox encourages people to bring their lawn chairs and relax as they listen to the nostalgic melodies.
Food will be available for purchase through 17 South Concessions.
Bullock, 82, dubbed “The Golden Platter,” was born in Princeville.
The Platters, formed in 1952, went through multiple line-ups over the years, earning it the tagline “Many Voices One Name.” The group had countless hits between 1955 and 1967, including four number-one hits.
Bullock said he travelled around the world four times with the group, but now calls Princeville home. Every other Wednesday he can be found singing at the Rocky Mount train station.
He credits his mother for influencing and nurturing his vocal pursuits.
“She sang in the [Princeville] Macedonia Baptist [Church] Choir,” he said. “So, I was introduced to gospel at a very young age.”
Growing up, he sang with his peers in the Macedonia Sunday School Sunshine Band.
“I didn’t know what fate had laid out for me, but music was going to be a big part of my life,” he said.
As a pre-teen, Bullock spent a few summers on his granddaddy’s farm in Pactolus, thinking he might want to farm.
“I found out I was allergic to the work,” he said, laughing. “I wasn’t lazy, but I was up in the morning with the moon shining and coming in out of the field with the moon shining. I thought I was going to sort of be on easy street being the grandson.”
Then, as a teen, he spent a summer with his Aunt Susie and Uncle Gus in Brooklyn, who he described as “civilized.”
He jokingly said when they would visit family in Princeville, they would bring etiquette, integrity and manners.
Uncle Gus was the manager of an 18-story building in Brooklyn.
It was Bullock’s job that summer to polish the brass mailboxes and keep the bannisters shined in the cavernous lobby.
“In that lobby, there was an echo. I used to sing, just to keep myself company — because you weren’t supposed to talk to strangers – especially if you were from down South and didn’t know New York City,” Bullock said.
He didn’t know it at the time, but someone was listening.
“Ms. Sylvia Bloom lived next door. She would come and stand outside the lobby and listen to me while I did my chores,” he said.
The year was 1957 and Bullock was 17-years-old.
Bloom approached him one day and said, “I’ve been listening to you, and you have the most melodious voice without music. Have you ever thought about singing professionally?”
He humbly said, “No ma’am; I just like to sing to keep myself company,” admitting that was a lie.
“I secretly had hoped I might be discovered,” he said.
Bloom told him she happened to know the Platters and asked him if he would like to meet them.
She arranged the meeting and later became his manager.
“It would take some years before I joined them,” Bullock said. “Time would pass; I would get married and have three beautiful kids.”
Eventually, he was picked to replace David Lynch who had respiratory complications.
He joined the Platters in 1961, a few years after meeting the group in New York.
Bullock stayed with the group until the band dispersed for a time in the 1970’s.
Bullock has appeared in eight movies and continues to perform throughout the United States.
“This is a beautiful life God has blessed me with,” he said.
To give back, Bullock has a ministry called Do it For the Children.
Visit his Facebook Page, Milton Bullock — the “Golden Platter” for more information.
The concert is being made available to the public with a grant to the MCAC through a North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grant.
Visit the Martin County Arts Council’s Facebook for more information.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.