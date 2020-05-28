I pray this letter finds you counting your blessings and being a blessing to others.
Sadly, it is all too common to find those who number their burdens sharing them when and with whom ever they can. Today, I will take the opportunity provided here to speak on burdens, brokenness and blessings.
It is often said, and erroneously I might add, that the Lord will never put on you more than you can bear. That is a false statement that isn’t found in scripture and when it is made, it is done so at the expense of misinterpreting or at the very least misapplying scripture.
The Bible says much about how burdens or trials are used of the Lord to try our faith. James chapter one says when the Lord does this, our faith is more precious than gold that has been tried by fire. Psalms 66 says the Lord does this in order to prove us. Malachi 3 says burdens as trials from the Lord are sent to purge and purify us.
As a matter of fact, God often puts more on us than we can bear so we will run to Jesus. 1st Peter 5 says “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”
Psalm 55 says “Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee” and Philippians 4:6 says “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.”
In other words, when the burdens or the trial is too much to bear, run to Jesus. Faith always leads people to run to what will save them from the burden or the trial, whether that is the bank, the bottle or the Bible.
Have you ever heard someone say, when speaking of church or Christians, “I have been hurt”? Friend, I want you to consider brokenness for a moment. Moses said in Deuteronomy 32 that the Lord wounds that He may heal. Job 5:18 says “For he maketh sore, and bindeth up: he woundeth, and his hands make whole.”
Hosea said to Israel “Come, and let us return unto the LORD: for he hath torn, and he will heal us; he hath smitten, and he will bind us up.” In Hurt the Lord Heals, in Brokenness He Binds up, in Wounding He makes Whole. Isn’t it amazing how the heart that the Lord calls “desperately wicked and deceitful” leads us away from him when we experience such things as burdens or brokenness?
Think about it, does conviction hurt? Yes, and it is meant to. But does that mean that conviction is a bad thing? Absolutely not.
Without conviction, how many people would be born again? None, for it is conviction that convinces us of our need to be saved. Does having your pride or ego stepped on hurt? Yes, and once again it is meant to. The apostles went out trying to cast out demons one day, thinking they could do it themselves, and ended up being laughed at.
Can you imagine the shame and hurt pride? But Jesus took their hurt, applied His word and said you cannot do this with out me so pray and fast before you try this again. With that healing and help, they went out again and returned under very different circumstances, and said, almost bragging, ‘The demons were subject to us’.
And Jesus once again applied His word and said, ‘Do not rejoice in this, but rejoice because your names are written down in the book of life’.
Do you see where we are headed? God – yes God – often sends or allows burdens into our lives because He wants to bless us with strengthened or renewed faith in Him. And in like manner, the Lord – yes the Lord – sends or allows brokenness into our lives so that He may prove Himself to be our help and healing.
Dear reader, I hope you always remember this: God uses burdens and brokenness in order to give us blessings. Too many give the devil credit for what is going on in their lives, when often it is the Lord at work.
Working on our faith by drawing us closer to Him or working on our faults in order to heal…doing all in order to save us or make us stronger.
I am proud of most of the scars that I have because I can look back and remember the wound but, more that that, the touch of the Lord that helped or healed.
If you have not already, I pray the rest of the week finds you counting your blessings.