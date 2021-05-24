Because of little to no rainfall in the last month, the N.C. Forest Service has imposed a burn ban in 26 counties in southeastern North Carolina.
“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”
The ban affects counties from as far west as Anson, all the way south to Brunswick and as close to the Albemarle region as Pitt and Beaufort counties. North Carolina law forbids open burning in the affected counties, regardless if a burn permit has been issued. The ban also includes a suspension on counties issuing new burn permits.
According to National Weather Service rainfall data, as of Monday the average rainfall accumulation in the affected counties for the last 30 days was about 1 to 1.5 inches. The average amount of accumulation for northeastern North Carolina in the last 30 days ranged from one half inch to 2 inches, with Washington and Tyrrell counties receiving as much as 3 inches of rain.
The ban went into effect at noon on Monday and will remain in effect until further notice in the following 26 counties: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.
Local fire departments and police are assisting the Forest Service in enforcing the ban. Residents violating the ban could face a $100 fine, plus $183 in courts costs. Residents found responsible for starting a fire during the ban could also face paying the expenses to extinguish the fire.