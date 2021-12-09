RALEIGH - The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning in North Carolina effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 for 67 counties including Martin County.
The ban which went into effect on Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions, remains in place for 33 counties in the western part of the state.
“The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do. Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
According to Troxler, residents in the 67 counties no longer under the state’s burn ban should still burn responsibly, check for local burning restrictions and make sure they have a valid permit.
“Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended. If you are in one of the 33 counties still under a burn ban, please be patient and hold off on burning,” he continued.
As of noon yesterday, burn permits are available in the 67 counties no longer included in the state’s burn ban on open burning.
Residents can obtain a burn permit for any authorized permitting agent or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.
For the 67 counties no longer included in the ban, all burn permits previously granted were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.
Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.